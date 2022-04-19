In the last 10 years, English has begun to play a significant role in our modern world. In our daily lives, we need a foreign language to get some information. Almost everything searched on Google is in English. In this regard, people try to keep up with the trend by following the processes taking place in a globalizing world.

In modern times, language skills are especially important in the recruitment process, along with specialization. Language proficiency certificates are almost as important as higher education diplomas.

How can we learn English?

If we look at the example of Azerbaijan, we can see that in recent years, people mainly turn to Baku or any other big cities to learn an English language. This is sometimes not at all accessible to people living in the regions, especially the low-income population. The DillBill project is breaking all old stereotypes. This platform, which teaches English online, that is, without leaving the place, has made people's work much easier.

One of the distinguishing features of this platform is that there is no time limit. Adjusting your class hours to your schedule will make your job much easier.

It is very gratifying that DillBill has already been selected for the ITU Express program in Turkey. These types of acceleration centers advise startups on what they need to do to grow quickly.

Who can benefit from DillBill?

Anyone over the age of 15 can join DillBill. More than 700 topics to choose from on the platform, allowing you to talk about any topic without any problems. One of the great news is that DillBill is offering discounts for students based on their financial situation. Discount promo codes have become quite popular among students. With this step, DillBill wants to create a fertile environment for future professionals.

