The Azerbaijani army is conducting a competition for the Best Sniper title, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The competition is being held under the combat training plan for 2022, the report added.

“During the six-stage competition, the servicemen demonstrate their abilities in the episodes 'Sniper in defence', 'Sniper in the attack' and other firing exercises,” the ministry underlined.

The competition's main goal is to choose the best sniper in the Azerbaijan army and to assess servicemen's combat readiness.

The competition will last until April 15, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---