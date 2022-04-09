By Trend

The fact of a mine explosion, which took place in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district and resulted in the injury of the 46-years-old resident of Goranboy district Elnur Hasanov, is being investigated, the press service of Prosecutor General’s Office told Trend.

According to the press service, it was established that Hasanov from Khoilu village of Goranboy district has been heavily injured following the explosion of anti-infantry mine which took place in the territory of Tartar district’s Hasangaya village.

The Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fact, the press service added.

Earlier it was reported that Hasanov was hospitalized in the Barda Regional Diagnostic Center with a traumatic amputation of both legs below the knee.

---