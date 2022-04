By Trend

Russia's Kremlin welcomes the decision of the Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities to start the peace negotiation process, Russia's Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It is clear that the peace negotiation is a very lengthy process, but progress towards the conclusion of such a document is in itself a positive fact and is welcomed," Peskov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz