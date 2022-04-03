By Sabina Mammadli
Azerbaijan's Azerigas has revealed that the explosion in a nightclub occurred due to a leak in a cylinder with liquefied gas.
According to the message, cylinders with propane (3 pcs.) were found inside the club.
This object is not a user of natural gas and there are also no underground gas pipelines.
Gas supply to the district has been suspended due to safety concerns.
The person, killed during the blast, was identified as an employee of the nightclub - Maya Akhundova, 1979.
Additionally, some 14 cars, 1 apartment and 2 non-residential objects were damaged.
Necessary investigative steps are being carried out.
Additional information will be provided to the public.
Other victims were released after receiving outpatient care. TABIB Board Acting Chairman Vugar Gurbanov visited the victims and inquired about their condition.
Police and the State Fire Service and the Emergencies Ministry's Special Risk Rescue Service forces immediately arrived at the scene after the blast.
When assessing the operational situation at the scene, it was found that the blast occurred at an object operating as a nightclub, which led to a fire and a collapse inside the premises.
Thanks to the prompt intervention of firefighters, the fire was extinguished in a short time.
