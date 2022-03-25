By Trend

A campaign was held in the House of Azerbaijan in Kyiv to help residents of Ukraine’s Kyiv city, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The House of Azerbaijan - the central office of the Rada of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine [organization consisting of representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine] has become a place of hope for Kyiv people today.

“After the evacuation of our compatriots, the Rada of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine continues to regularly assist Kyiv residents,” the message said.

Another campaign was organized in the House of Azerbaijan through the support of a Member of the Board of the Rada, Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Kyiv Oleg Krapivin on the morning of March 24. Food, medicine, clothing and other necessary things were distributed among low-income families.

The Rada of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine has been holding regular campaigns in the House of Azerbaijan since the first day of the events in Ukraine. Moreover, the organization assists in providing residents of settlements and villages in the vicinity of Kyiv with food.

Moreover, the Rada of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine has assisted in the evacuation and trips of compatriots to the border countries since February 24.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz