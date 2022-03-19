By Trend

A total of 38,035 borrowers have been issued mortgage loans in the amount of 2.09 billion manat ($1.22 billion) through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, fund told Trend.

As part of the mechanism for renting apartments with the right to purchase, 1,442 people improved their living conditions.

The amount of guarantees and subsidies provided by the fund for business projects is 289.1 million manat ($170 million), the report said.

