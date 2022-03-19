The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan adopted a decision "On measures to regulate the export from the country of a number of basic food products included in the minimum consumer basket, and goods used in their production", Trend reports citing the Cabinet.

As noted in the document, due to climate change and recent geopolitical processes in world markets, a steady increase in prices for basic food products is recorded, as well as problems in the supply chain of these goods in the markets of neighboring countries.

Guided by the eighth paragraph of Article 119 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, in order to prevent the possible negative impact of ongoing processes on the provision of the population in Azerbaijan with basic food products and the country's food security, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan decided that the export of food products and goods used in their production, the list of which is defined in the annex to this resolution, is carried out on the basis of approval of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, taking into account the reserves available in the country and the forecast for providing the population with these goods in the short term.

The full text of the ruling can be found here.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz