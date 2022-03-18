By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defence Col-Gen Minister Karim Valiyev has inspected the Land Forces' Combined-Arms Training Center, the ministry reported on March 18.

The center has been designed to strengthen military personnel’s special tactical skills and fighting tactics by adapting training points to real-world combat scenarios.

“The chief of General Staff, who was interested in the social and living conditions of the cadets participating in the Commando Training Courses and the training process, was reported that the classes are conducted applying new methods,” the ministry said.

Valiyev observed the training process at the training locations, which aimed to improve the theoretical and practical knowledge of the cadets, and expressed his appreciation for the training process.

Furthermore, on behalf of the military leadership, he inquired about military personnel's concerns and congratulated them on the upcoming Novruz holiday.

Following that, an official meeting with the Land Forces command staff was held.

After an examination of the activities, Valiyev informed the participants of the tasks delegated to the army by the high command.

Furthermore, the relevant officers were assigned specific duties to ensure that military troops maintain a constant high level of combat readiness and professionalism, as well as practical training of units and command posts.

