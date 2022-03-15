By Ayya Lmahamad

A sub-artesian well, with a depth of 120m and a capacity of 65 cubic meters per hour, has been put into operation to supply water to the construction site in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park in Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil region, the Economy Ministry has reported.

The construction of the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park, created in accordance with the priority of the revival of Karabakh, is carried out in stages. Earlier it was reported that the topographic planning and engineering-geological studies on 200 hectares of the industrial park have been completed

It should be noted that the entrepreneurs show great interest in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park.

The implementation of this project will provide a significant boost to the reintegration of the region's potential into the national economy, the development of local production, and the creation of additional opportunities for increasing employment.

Azerbaijan has five industrial zones, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the export map of these products. Currently, approximately 55 economic entities are registered as residents in industrial zones.

It was previously reported that $3.7 billion had been invested in industrial zones, with a future investment of half a billion manats, or $250 million, planned.

The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with high potential for innovative economic development. In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, decrees were signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021).

