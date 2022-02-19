By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has signed the law "On approval of the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Serbia on mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding civil passports".

Under this law, the document on mutual abolition of visa requirements, signed on October 11, 2021, in Belgrade, has been approved.

To recall, the agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of general civil passports was signed during a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Nikola Selakovic, on the sidelines of the high-level meeting commemorating the Non-Aligned Movement's 60th anniversary in Belgrade on October 11, 2021.

Azerbaijan and Serbia collaborate in a variety of economic sectors. The Azerbaijan-Serbia Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2013, and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2018, laid the ground for the development of relations.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $9.2 million in 2021.

