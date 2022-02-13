By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has declared Tovuz as the youth capital of the country for 2022.

On February 2, a draw was held between five cities at a forum in Baku commemorating the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani Youth Day.

The "Youth Capital" election is held on a regular basis to broaden the scope of youth programs.

The selection of the Youth Capital stimulates and develops regional work with young people. Azerbaijan's Youth Capital is chosen for a one-year term. It paves the way for more active participation of young people in the Youth Capital's social, political, and cultural life. Furthermore, the city is putting more emphasis on implementing creative ideas to engage young people in social life.

The selection of the youth capital involves two stages. According to the documents, the organizing committee provides a list of cities and regions at the first stage, and internet voting takes place at the second stage.

Except for Baku, one of Azerbaijan's cities has been declared as the country's youth capital since 2012.

Ganja, Bilasuvar, Guba, Ismayilli, Shamkir, Balakan, Nakhchivan, Shamakhi, Masalli, and Goygol were the previous youth capitals of Azerbaijan.

Tovuz is located in western Azerbaijan, 439 kilometers from Baku, on the left bank of the Tovuzchay river.

The city is situated on a mountain slope and is surrounded by lush greenery and numerous springs. The region is covered with 32,000 hectares of forest.

The region is famous for its wine-making. The history of wine production in Tovuz dates back to before the 7th century.

Furthermore, Tovuz became famous for producing brandy, under the name cognac, which supplied the entire Russian market.

Tovuz also is home to one of the main and ancient Alban settlements. The Alban temple, dating to the fifth century, and several other preserved structures once served as shelters for dervishes who led ascetic lifestyles.

The ancient sites of Shomu Tepe, Soyuq Bulaq, and Boyuk Kesik. Shulaveris Gora are also located in this area.

The city also has one professional football team competing in the top-flight of Azerbaijani football - Turan Tovuz, currently playing in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz