Azerbaijan has created a new reality that promotes peace, stability, and development in the South Caucasus, Trend has reported.

Elchin Amirbayov, the assistant to Azerbaijan's first vice-president, made the remark at a conference on the "role of women in post-conflict reconstruction" organized by the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations and the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

"Having liberated its territories from Armenia's occupation, Azerbaijan not only restored justice but also created the new reality that promotes peace, stability, and development in the South Caucasus," he said.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Armenia have no alternative to peaceful coexistence, he underlined that Azerbaijan demonstrates readiness for peace.

"Azerbaijan excludes the possibility of new wars and destruction in the future," he said.

Amirbayov stressed that the development of the region depends on the implementation of the issues outlined in the trilateral statements.

"Azerbaijan expects Armenia to adapt its policy to the new geopolitical reality," he said.

National action plan

Stressing that women were involved in the effective solution of problems after the war, Amirbayov emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to create all conditions in this direction.

He added that Azerbaijan is successfully implementing infrastructure projects.

"We have faced serious problems in the field of mine clearance. This work continues with the support of the UN and other donors," he said.

The official stated that the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency must clear 10,000 square kilometers of land from mines with the help of other relevant structures.

Noting that in every way, conflict is different from each other, he added that it is difficult to talk about a unified approach to all issues.

"Taking into account the new situation for women at the national level, a national action plan is being prepared," he said.

At the same time, speaking about the national action plan, State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova stated that the work is conducted on a number of important documents and legal acts.

"In the post-Karabakh conflict period, it is necessary to ensure the effective role of women in solving problems," she said.

UN support

Moreover, the UN's Resident Coordination in the country Vladanka Andreyeva stated that the UN is always ready to help Azerbaijan in supporting women.

"It's extremely gratifying that women in Azerbaijan strive to contribute to the development of the liberated lands," she said.

She stressed the importance that women have the right of voting and take their place in society.

Noting that this year Azerbaijan and the UN mark the 30th anniversary of their partnership, the resident coordinator expressed hope for the further successful development of this cooperation.

Recalling that the Azerbaijani government stated after the end of the conflict that it's necessary to ensure the safe return of citizens to the liberated territories, Andreyeva noted the necessity to work on demining these territories and providing employment opportunities for the population.

"The UN has been a partner of the Azerbaijani government for many years. We'll continue to support the efforts of the Azerbaijani government," she said.

The official emphasized that the UN has agreed with the Azerbaijani government on five issues, one of which is related to gender equality.

Additionally, noting the importance of dialogue on gender equality, she added that women should participate not only in the discussions but also in the restoration work.

The purpose of the event is to create a platform for interaction, the exchange of ideas and experience in this area, as well as the discussion of best practices and the formation of new ways to promote the women, peace and security agenda in Azerbaijan more widely.

UK support

At the same time, UK Ambassador James Sharp stated that the UK will always provide the necessary support to Azerbaijan.

He noted that the UK is contributing to clearing the Azerbaijani liberated territories of mines, which is an extremely necessary process.

The ambassador also emphasized that Azerbaijan's proposal to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement is an important step for Baku. He added that the Azerbaijani government is making big efforts to restore the country's territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

“The internally displaced people must return to their lands,” he said.

