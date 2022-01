By Trend

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has approved a decision on the monthly salaries of employees of a number of organizations that are financed from the state budget, Trend reports on Jan. 19.

According to the decision, the monthly salary scheme for employees of a number of organizations that are financed from the state budget has been approved in accordance with appendix 1-18 of this decision.

---

