President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev of course played a decisive role in the victory in the second Karabakh war, and he played it brilliantly, Special Representative of the President of Russia on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told Trend.

“President Ilham Aliyev has always said that if the matter was not resolved peacefully, then it would be resolved by military means,” Shvydkoy added.

“From the very beginning, the Azerbaijani President took a firm position on the return of those territories that the country lost as a result of the war in early 1990s,” the special representative said.

Shvydkoy said that President Ilham Aliyev has always been consistent on this matter.

“The personal role of President Ilham Aliyev in restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is high,” the special representative added.

Shvydkoy stressed that the Azerbaijani President paid great attention to the provision of the army with the most modern weapons.

“In this case, the Azerbaijani President’s merit is obvious,” the special representative said.

“President Ilham Aliyev is a politician and he understands well that any victory requires prospects in relations with neighboring countries,” Shvydkoy added.

“In this sense, while preserving Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, the Azerbaijani President undoubtedly seriously considers Armenia’s state integrity,” the special representative said. “This also testifies to his political sagacity.”

