By Trend

Employees of the Italian company "C Group" visited Fuzuli, Trend reports citing the publication of the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (with the exception of the Shusha region), which are part of the Karabakh economic region, Emin Huseynov.

He noted, that representatives of the Italian company "C Group" inspected the locations of the relevant facilities for the design of the Victory Museum, Occupation Museum, Memorial park and Flag Square, which will be located in Fuzuli.

