The bill "On media" envisages the introduction of benefits and privileges for journalists and the media, the executive director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov said, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

Ismayilov made the remark during the bill’s discussion in the second reading in the format of a video conference at a joint meeting of the committees on human rights, legal policy, and state construction at the Azerbaijani parliament.

"After the systematization, we’ll be able to start implementing projects that will provide more benefits and privileges. The norms laid down in the bill give us such an opportunity," the CEO noted, adding that after the adoption of the bill "On media", the law "On advertising" may be amended.

"If the law "On media" is adopted, the corresponding amendments arising from it will be made [in the law "On advertising"]. The relevant issues will be discussed with representatives of the media," added Ismayilov.

