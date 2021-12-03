By Trend

Some 14 prisoners were released from correctional institution № 16 of the Penitentiary Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice on Dec. 3, head of the correctional institution, Colonel-Lieutenant Shafayat Abbasov said, Trend reports.

Abbasov added that the prisoners were released from the unserved portion of the sentence.

“In total, 186 people have been released,” the head of the correctional institution said. “The term of the sentence up to three years for 423 people will be reduced by six months.”

The Azerbaijani parliament approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day on November 5, 2021. So far, the amnesty has covered 1,787 people.

The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

Prisons, interior, executive structures, or preliminary investigation committees were instructed to ensure the amnesty procedure within four months from the date of entering the document into force.

