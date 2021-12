Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received EU Special Representative for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Azertag reported on December 1.

The meeting focused on various aspects of EU-Azerbaijani relations, prospects of cooperation in the South Caucasus, the post-war situation and issues related to tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in November.

the story will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz