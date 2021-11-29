By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan signed a trilateral agreement on swap gas supplies in Ashgabat on November 28, Trend has reported.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Under the agreement, 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas will be annually sent from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iran.

In an interview with Iranian journalists after his meeting held with Raisi on the sidelines of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Ashgabat on November 28, President Aliyev said that Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas in the future, Azertag reported.

"As friends and brothers, we have exchanged views on Iranian-Azerbaijani relations. We have decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas. Our peoples are fraternal peoples, our countries are fraternal countries, and the issues discussed today show again that Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are at a very high level," Aliyev said.

Commenting on the signed document, Aliyev described it as very important.

"The document has been signed, and it is very important. It is a historic document. It shows again how deep Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are. Azerbaijan will receive Turkmen gas via Iran. This is a very good basis for trilateral cooperation and shows our intentions. The signed document is of great importance in terms of economic and energy security," Aliyev said.

In turn, Raisi said that there should be no misunderstanding in the Azerbaijan-Iran relationship.

"Our relations with Azerbaijan are cultural, friendly and sincere. The history of our relations is very old. There should be no misunderstanding in this relationship. We had a good meeting with the esteemed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan today and discussed issues of interest between the two countries. The gas agreement signed today between Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan will serve the development of relations between our countries, the relations between two and three countries," Raisi said.

He stressed that it is necessary to take serious and numerous steps in the said area.

"Thanks to the will of the two countries, the relations between us, including cooperation in the economic, trade, transit and cultural spheres, should aim to expand the ties between the two countries. The history of our relations is ancient and must continue to expand and develop," the Iranian president added.

