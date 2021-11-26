By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has visited a newly-established commando unit, the Defence Ministry reported on November 26.

Hasanov, along with senior military officials, visited the unit as part of President Ilham Aliyev's instruction to further increase the Azerbaijani army's combat capability.

Addressing a ceremony to present berets to the new commando unit's servicemen, the minister emphasized the importance of the Commando Training Courses, based on the experience of the Turkish army, in improving the servicemen's professionalism.

Hasanov wished them success in their service. He instructed the military personnel to be constantly ready for fulfilling new combat tasks of the Azerbaijani commander-in-chief.

As part of the visit, the minister also met the participants of the 44-day war and familiarized himself with their problems.

Hasanov highly appreciated the courage and heroism that Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrated during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

At the ceremony, which kicked off with the remembrance of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the successful graduates of the Commando Training Courses took the military oath after receiving their berets.

Furthermore, Hasanov inspected the special sports camp for the commandos and watched the exemplary performances of the operational groups on physical training.

---

