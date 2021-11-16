By Vugar Khalilov

The State Security Service (SSS) has warned Azerbaijani citizens against inaccurate and biased reports being circulated on some media outlets and social network resources.

In a statement posted on its website on November 16, the State Security Service said: “In recent days, a number of media and social network resources have been spreading inaccurate reports about some provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the state border, aimed at creating panic among the population and confusing public opinion.”

The security agency stressed that the circulation of "such biased, false and misleading information in the public" is liable under the Azerbaijani legislation.

It urged the Azerbaijani citizens not to trust such unfounded information, which is not clarified by relevant government institutions or backed up by official sources and is harmful to Azerbaijan's national security and interests.

