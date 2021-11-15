By Trend

Azerbaijani forces should be more widely involved in ensuring the security of the Lachin corridor, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, Russian analyst Sergei Markov said during a press conference "Problems of strengthening peace in the Caucasus region" following the results of the Russian-Azerbaijani conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, 1.5-2 hours before the arrival of our delegation in Shusha city a terrorist attack was committed on the road along which our delegation was passing,” Markov added. “The post of Russian peacekeepers was located 8-9 meters from the post of Azerbaijani servicemen in terms of physics and geography. It is a miracle that Russian peacekeepers were not wounded.”

The analyst added that the Armenian terrorist act in Shusha is aimed at disrupting the process within the trilateral statement among Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

