By Trend

Russia intends, together with its partners, to consistently implement the tasks of unblocking all economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus, the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the anniversary of the signing of the trilateral ceasefire agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate the activities of the Trilateral Working Group under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. We emphasize the need for an early launch of specific projects based on a balance of interests, which will contribute to unlocking the economic and transport potential of the South Caucasus. We note the importance of reducing tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and launching the process of its delimitation with subsequent demarcation as soon as possible. We are ready to provide all the necessary advice," the statement says.

The ministry notes that Russia will do its utmost to promote the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, support peaceful initiatives aimed at expanding contacts at all levels on a wide range of issues of ensuring stability, security, and economic development of the South Caucasus.

"We are also ready to facilitate dialogue between representatives of the public of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of Russia in order to create an atmosphere of trust between the Azerbaijani and Armenian people. We advocate building good-neighborly relations between the countries of the South Caucasus and their neighbors, the development of mutually beneficial regional cooperation," the ministry said.

