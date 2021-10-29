By Vugar Khalilov

NATO Secretary-General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina has expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support to NATO in Afghanistan, the organization reported on October 28.

"The secretary-general’s special representative expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support to NATO in Afghanistan, and specifically for the role played by Azerbaijani units in supporting the evacuation efforts of Allied and partner personnel and Afghans at risk, from Kabul airport, this past August," the report added.

Colomina listened to views on the challenges faced by Azerbaijan following the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020. He also reviewed current NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation, including the resumption of cooperation with the Azerbaijan authorities within the Planning and Review Process partnership framework.

On October 18, Colomina travelled to the South Caucasus, visiting Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia to introduce himself in his new capacity.

It should be noted that on November 20, 2002, the Azerbaijani army's 22-member peacekeeping unit began operating in Afghanistan as part of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).

On January 9, 2018, Azerbaijan increased its staff to 120 in order to enlarge its contribution to the mission.

In addition to being represented in the relevant commands of the mission, the Azerbaijani army's peacekeeping forces also successfully fulfilled the task of guarding the Kabul International Airport. Thus, the Azerbaijani army's peacekeeping contingent, jointly with Turkish forces, carried out official duties to ensure the security of the Kabul International Airport.

The Taliban armed group retook power in Afghanistan 20 years after it was toppled by the USA. The collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul came in the wake of Taliban blitzkrieg that began on August 6 and led to the capture of more than two dozen Afghan provinces by the morning of August 15.

The Azerbaijani army's peacekeeping detachment was formed in 1997. The Azerbaijani servicemen acted within the NATO/U.S.-led peacekeeping forces in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, and South Sudan from September 1999.

Azerbaijan' relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all Allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has allowed NATO and individual Allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the Allies.

