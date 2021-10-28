By Trend

Repair and construction work has been completed in the village of Jojug Marjanli of Jabrayil district, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

According to the Committee, 46 residential buildings and non-residential buildings in the village damaged as a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces have been repaired and restored.

The committee noted that one business object was rebuilt and handed over to the owner.

