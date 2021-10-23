By Trend

The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan disclosed number of mines and munitions found in areas liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the border with Armenia and state border with Iran, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service.

According to the service, as a result of search operations carried out on a 211 hectare section of Azerbaijan’s border with Armenia and on a 77 hectare section of the state border with Iran, over the past period [since the liberation], 1,370 antipersonnel and 1,438 anti-tank mines, 218 unexploded munitions, 50 weapons, 9,560 munitions of different calibers, fuses were detected.

The search, detection and disposal of mines and unexploded munitions by engineering units to ensure the safe movement of personnel and military equipment in the border areas is of particular importance, the State Border Service said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz