NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Kolomina will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference Javier Kolomina's Twitter page.

Kolomina noted that the visit will take place next week.

"Looking forward to my first trip to the Caucasus next week. I will be visiting Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia in my new capacity as NATO Special Rep for the Caucasus and Central Asia in order to identify ways to further enhance NATO’s engagement in the Caucasus," he wrote.

