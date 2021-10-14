By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists expect changeable cloudy and rainless weather in Baku on October 15. Northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +13-16 °C at night, +19-21 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °C at night and +19-21 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless, sometimes drizzly in the daytime in the regions. Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night and +8-13 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz