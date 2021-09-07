By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is resuming the full-time education process, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said during the briefing on September 7.

The minister stated that the full-time education process in schools for students of 1-4 grades will resume on September 22, and for 5-11 grades on September 29. In addition, the education in universities will also resume on September 29.

Amrullayev emphasized that the reason why full-time classes in Azerbaijani educational institutions will start a week later is that this would allow more people to be vaccinated against coronavirus during the additional week.

"Today the vaccination process in Azerbaijan is in full swing. We believe that during the week more people will be able to be vaccinated and they will develop immunity, which can have a positive impact on the education process," he said.

The minister noted that in Azerbaijan, up to 80 percent of workers at education facilities had been already vaccinated against coronavirus.

Moreover, he added that the number of students attending lectures at universities will be limited. Thus, about 50-60 students will be allowed to attend full-time lectures. It was also noted that employees in the education field must be vaccinated or submit a certificate of contraindications.

Classes in secondary schools will be held five days a week, and in some, a six-day schedule is possible.

Furthermore, Amrullayev underlined that about 8 percent of coronavirus infections in recent days had been registered among students. He added that given the average number of those infected with the coronavirus per day, the number of infected schoolchildren and teachers is up to 300 people.

Due to the beginning of the new school year, persons responsible for operational control have been appointed in each educational institution. These people will measure the temperature of the education process participants.

"Entrance to the school will be prohibited to those whose body temperature is higher than 37 degrees. If someone's body temperature rises during the lesson, this person will be isolated. If this happens to a pupil, his/her parents will be informed about it, and if to a teacher, then the information about this will be delivered to an appropriate medical institution," the minister stated.

It should be noted that students do not have to wear masks in schools.

The education process in Azerbaijan was suspended by the Cabinet of Ministers decision on March 2, 2020, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in educational institutions. Tele-lessons were organized for schoolchildren, and the Virtual School project was launched on April 2. Given the epidemiological situation, classes were later organized both online and in-person.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended until 0600 (GMT +4) November 1.

