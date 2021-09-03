Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated several facilities in Sumgayit on September 3, Azertag has reported.

As part of his visit, Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the Azmonbat Limited Liability Company, launched in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

In the meantime, the president attended the opening of the Sumgayit Court Complex.

Moreover, Aliyev attended the opening of a building of secondary school No 20 in the city.

A foundation stone was laid for another residential complex in Sumgayit city as part of the preferential housing project. The president attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Additionally, Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of a new overpass pumping station of the Sumgayit Power Plant.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city.

