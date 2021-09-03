By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has stated that the attempts of inciting aggressive separatist tendencies on the Azerbaijani territories will be resolutely suppressed, Trend has reported.

The Foreign Ministry made the relevant statement on September 2 in reaction to Armenian officials' remarks inciting separatism on the Azerbaijani territory.

"We strongly condemn the statements by the prime minister of Armenia and the foreign ministry of this country on September 2, 2021, which serve to encourage separatism in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

The ministry described as a result of sick imagination actions by Armenia, which does not give up its groundless claims Azerbaijani territories and continues attempts to falsify history, grossly violates the principles of international law, does not draw conclusions from the deplorable situation in which it found itself due to its aggressive policy.

"Armenian officials may try to distort historical facts and law as much as they like, but this will not change the truth: Karabakh is the historical territory of Azerbaijan, an integral part of its internationally recognized territory," the statement added.

It stressed that since the late 1980s, Armenia has openly put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and has supported aggressive separatism.

It is known that the unilateral secession of Karabakh without Azerbaijan's permission contradicted Soviet legislation, and this fact was confirmed at the highest constitutional level even at that time, the ministry added.

Referring to the right of self-determination, Armenian officials do not mention that the "independence referendum" held by separatists in Karabakh on December 10, 1991, took place without the consent of Azerbaijan, of which the autonomous region was legally part and without the participation of the region's Azerbaijani population.

Armenian officials are also silent about the fact that for almost 30 years the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan was under the military occupation of the Armenian armed forces and the fundamental rights of about one million Azerbaijanis were violated.

"Over the years, we have repeatedly voiced in our official statements these and other facts, the unjustified and destructive position of Armenia, the decisions of international organizations. Azerbaijan has shown strategic patience for decades, trying to resolve the conflict through negotiations. As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, which began in response to another military provocation by Armenia, which did not abandon the policy of aggression, Azerbaijan restored international justice and its territorial integrity. From now on, attempts to make any territorial claims against Azerbaijan and inflame aggressive separatist tendencies in our territories will be resolutely suppressed and an adequate response will be given to them," the statement stressed.

It underlined that Armenia's destructive behavior against the background of new realities in the region has no prospects and leads Armenia to the collapse.

---

