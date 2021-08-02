By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 3. South wind will be followed by the north wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night and +36-38 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 753 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 65-75 percent at night and 25-30 percent in the daytime.

The south wind will follow the north wind on the Absheron beaches.

The seawater temperature will be +25-26 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zagulba. In Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov, the temperature will reach +26-27 °C.

Rainy weather is expected in the northern and western regions.

The temperature will be +21-26 °Cat night, +34-39 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +14-18 °C at night, +22-27 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on August 3, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.