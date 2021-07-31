By Laman İsmayilova

Some 100 Azerbaijani firefighters have arrived in Turkey`s Mugla provintion.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations sent the first group of firefighters to Turkey in accordance with the instructions of the President Ilham Aliyev to extinguish forest fires and prevent their further spread.

The plane with the first group of firefighters landed at Dalaman airport at 23:10 Turkish time.

Professional and experienced firefighters from the first group are fully equipped with individual firefighting equipment.

---

