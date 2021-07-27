By Vugar Khalilov

Over 500 unexploded munitions were found and diffused in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from July 19 to July 24 July, Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported on July 26.

ANAMA found and defused 124 anti-personnel and 16 anti-tank mines, as well as 541 unexploded munitions in Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan during this period.

Overall, 220 hectares area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in this period.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz