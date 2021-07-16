By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavushoglu discussed mutual relations and regional issues during a meeting on July 16 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"We discussed our relations with the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and assessed the regional situation. Long live the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood!" Chavushoglu wrote on his Twitter account today.

Mustafayev and Chavushoglu met in Tashkent on the sideline of the international conference on "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Trials and Opportunities" hosted by Uzbekistan, Turkish media has reported.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. The countries have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and TANAP.

Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Afterward, Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding in the areas of strengthening international legal cooperation.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Moreover, on June 15, Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents signed a Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the two countries and Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.8 billion in the first five months of 2021. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1.2 billion, while import was $660.4 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

—

