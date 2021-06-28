By Trend

Within the framework of the visit to Turkey of the delegation led by Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, the opening of the House of Azerbaijan and the Shusha conference hall took place in Ankara, Trend reports citing the committee.

Before the event, Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the Office for Compatriots Abroad and Related Communities Abdullah Eren and Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Shamil Ayrim laid flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara and honored his memory.

Then, with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Turkish delegations, the opening of the House of Azerbaijan and the Shusha conference hall took place. The ceremony began with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey. The ribbon, symbolizing the official opening of the House of Azerbaijan and the Shusha conference hall, was cut. Then the video ‘Concert on Jydyr Plain’ was demonstrated.

The official opening ceremony was continued by the performances of the event participants.