The "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2021" joint live-fire tactical drills have kicked off in Baku based on the Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperaion agreement, the Defence Ministry reported on June 28.

The main objective of the drills involving Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen is to improve interoperability between the units of the two countries' armies during combat operations, to develop the commanders' military decision-making skills and their ability to control military units.

The exercises involve up to 600 military personnel, up to 40 tanks and other armoured vehicles, up to 20 various-calibre artillery pieces and mortars, seven combat and transport helicopters, three UAVs for various purposes, as well as up to 50 auto vehicles.

The drills will last until June 30, the report added.

Under the 2021 combat training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Azerbaijani Navy ended the two-day drills at the Caspian Sea on June 23.

Under an Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation accord, joint tactical and special drills of the Nakhchivan garrison troops and the Turkish armed forces were held in Nakhchivan on June 21-23.

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen continues to take part in the Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight tactical drills in Turkey's Konya that will last until July 3.

