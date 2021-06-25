By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan continues the vaccination of its citizens against the coronavirus. To make the process more accessible, mobile vaccination points have opened in Baku, news sources reported on June 24.

One of such points is located in the BRAVO hypermarket near Baku's Koroghlu metro station.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), any hypermarket visitor over the age of 18 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. It should be noted that Azerbaijan ranks second among the CIS countries for the number of vaccinated citizens per capita.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, the Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

In general, 3,698,172 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,080,340 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,997,612 citizens, and the second one to 1,082,728 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 47,824 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

