US President Joseph Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss several issues including Karabakh during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, Assistant to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov said, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

“The presidents will discuss almost all topics of concern to both Moscow and Washington, including unresolved bilateral issues, strategic stability and regional conflicts,” Ushakov said.

According to the assistant to the Russian president, the agenda of the meeting includes such issues as the Middle East, Syria, Libya, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, settlement in Afghanistan, on the Korean Peninsula.

