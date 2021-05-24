Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is receiving congratulatory messages from world leaders on the occasion of the Republic Day to be celebrated in the country on May 28.

Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland sent a congratulatory letter to Aliyev on May 24.

"On the special occasion of your National Day, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan. After what has been a difficult year, I hope we may look forward to overcoming global health challenges and to better times in the future," the letter reads.

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustav also sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev today.

"On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

Another congratulatory letter was sent by first President of Kazakhstan Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

