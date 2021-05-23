By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's law-enforcement agencies have prevented about 20 kg of drugs from being smuggled into Azerbaijan, the State Border Service has reported on its website.

The report added that officers of the State Border Service's Horadiz border detachment checkpoint in Beylagan region near Karabakh detained two Azerbaijani citizens and seized from them 8.68 kg of drugs on May 20.

As a result of a joint operation carried out by the State Border Service, the Interior Ministry, and the State Security Service, 11.77 kg of drugs were seized from a Neftchala region resident in the region's territory.

The report added that the investigation over the aforesaid cases is underway.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on the border with Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli region.

After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

