By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan opened a new border outpost in western Shamkir region, the State Border Service has reported.

As part of measures to improve the infrastructure to ensure the reliable protection of the country's state border, the Aghgol border outpost was put into operation in the service area of ​​the Shamkir border detachment of the State Border Service, the report added.

The head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, attended the opening ceremony.

He got acquainted with the conditions created for the military. At the end of the event, the cynologists of the military unit demonstrated their skills in performing service tasks using specially trained dogs.

