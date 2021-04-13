By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid had the phone talks on April 12, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

Shahid stressed the cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, in particular, the possibility of training students from the Maldives on the basis of scholarships provided by the Azerbaijani government.

Bayramov stressed the readiness to provide the citizens of friendly countries with appropriate conditions for carrying out their activity in the field of science and education in Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation within the international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the UN and specialized structures.

Bayramov informed his colleague about the current situation in the region after the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, new realities, as well as the issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.



