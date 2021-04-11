11 April 2021 15:04 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The visit of the delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation continues, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on April 11.
The ministers and high-ranking officials, dealing with information and media, of the Turkic Council visited the Aghdam Drama Theater.
The guests reviewed the theater building destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces.
