The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, will travel to Turkey, Qatar and Azerbaijan, from 1 to 12 April, Trend reports citing the UN.

In Baku, the President is expected to hold meetings with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Sahiba Gafarova, Chair of the Parliament (Milli Majlis).

In Ankara, the President will hold separate bilateral meetings with H Mustafa Şentop, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly, and Mevlut Cavushoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The President will also deliver remarks to the Grand National Assembly. His statement will address the current international context – with a focus on global crises and emergencies – and reflect on the state of multilateralism and the United Nations system. He will outline his priorities and activities for the 75th session. The President will also meet with the United Nations Country Team.

