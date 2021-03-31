By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov posted a message related to March 31 March - Day of Genocide of the Azerbaijanis on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Remembering the victims of March Massacre, we condemn deliberate policy of genocide, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing by Armenia committed against Azerbaijanis and reiterate importance of ceasing impunity of Armenia to prevent reoccurence of such inhumane crimes,” added Bayramov.

On March 31, 2021, Azerbaijan commemorates the 103-rd anniversary of the genocide of the Azerbaijanis.

