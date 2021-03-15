By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has doubled minimum wages as a result of consistent social reforms carried out in the country, especially those in 2019, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reported on March 12.

Significant progress has also been made in the past three years to ensure that the ratio of the net minimum wage to the net average monthly wage in Azerbaijan meets advanced international standards.

This ratio increased by 11.5 percent between 2018 and 2020.

The ratio of the net minimum wage to net average monthly wage was 26.5 percent in 2018 and 33.3 percent in 2019. In 2020, this ratio increased to 38 percent, which means that the ration increased by 11.5 percent between 2018 and 2020.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan increased the average monthly salary of hired workers by 11.4 percent year-year-on in 2020, bringing the figure to AZN 707.3 ($416). In addition, as of January 1, the number of people employed in economy increased by 45,200 people or 2.7 percent, compared to 2019, amounting to 1.6 million people.

