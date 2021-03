Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a newly-built military unit of the Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry in Baku's Sabunchu district, Azertag reported today.

Interior Minister Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov reported to President, the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the military unit.

