By Vafa Ismayilova

Servicemen from the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry's mortar batteries conduct live-fire training exercises in training centres and at firing ranges, the Defence Ministry reported on February 17.

The exercises are held under the combat training plan for 2021 approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov.

As part of the exercises, the servicemen fulfil tasks for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as quickly changing the firing positions. Servicemen also carry out tasks of destroying targets located at different distances using mortars. Exercises continue, the ministry said.

In a separate report, the ministry said that under the 2021 combat training plan aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force carry out training flights.

During the training aimed at improving the military personnel's combat skills, pilots of the Air Force carry out out practical flights in the daylight hours and at nighttime. They also conduct aerial reconnaissance by determining coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s land-based targets.

On February 15, tactical and special drills were held by the Air Force of the Separate Combined Troops Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan.

The exercises involved army aviation, as well as the air defence formations and units. Attack aircraft, fire support, and transport-combat helicopters, carrying out practical flights, simulated airstrikes on ground targets, as well as performed complex manoeuvres at a minimum altitude to avoid air defence systems, the ministry said.

It added that air defence formations and units worked out the tasks of tracking the flights of army aviation and destroying targets simulating an imaginary enemy. Coordination of interaction between units was achieved during the tactical-special exercises.

Servicemen from the Separate Combined Troops Army took part in the Winter Exercise 2021 along with the Turkish Armed Forces from February 2 to 12 in Turkey's Kars.

